Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the "Worst" Men

Emily Ratajkowski is looking back on her past love life with a critical lens as she begins the new year.

Months after filing for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage, the Gone Girl actress got candid about how she views her previous romantic partners in the Jan. 2 episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast.

"I feel like I attract the worst [men]," Emily, 31, told guest Olivia Ponton, recalling a recent conversation with a friend. "Sometimes I'm like, 'F--k.' Because I want a confident man. I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me."

Emily, who filed for divorce from Sebastian—with whom she shares Sylvester Apollo Bear, 22 months—in September, was briefly linked to Pete Davidson last fall.

In November, they sat together courtside at a New York Knicks game, where they were featured on Madison Square Garden's Jumbotron. Their romance followed Pete's own breakup from Kim Kardashian in August.

However, Emily has most recently been linked to artist and designer Jack Greer, with whom she was photographed kissing in New York City on Dec. 21.