15 Hair Products That Will Help You Look Like You Just Came From The Salon

I wish I was one of the talented people who can create stunning, Pinterest-worthy hairstyles as part of their everyday morning routine— I used to watch YouTube tutorials for hours on end hoping to gain some beauty wisdom through the computer screen. Unfortunately, my brain and hands still can't seem to follow even the simplest of movements to twist, turn and braid hair, but over the years, I found loopholes and shortcuts that have helped me look put together with minimal effort.
I've rounded up some products that have been nothing short of lifesavers for both myself and happy reviewers, from next-level bobby pins and gorgeous claw clips to heatless hair rollers and leave-in conditioners. These products will cover everything you need, from hair and scalp care to effortless styling, so even if you have only a couple minutes to get ready in the morning, you'll still be able to leave the house looking as if you just came from the beauty salon.
Odele Beauty Air Dry Styler
This air dry styler is perfect for those who are always on the go but still want that "just came from the beauty salon" look. The styler lightly conditions, smooths frizz and creates soft separation to create that effortlessly put-together, never messy vibe. Simply work the styler evenly into towel-dried hair and go— no blow dryer needed!
MetaGrip Black Premium Bobby Pins
We're all familiar with classic bobby pins, but there seems to be a reason why there are so many included in each pack— I always somehow end up with less bobby pins at the end of the day than I started with. Well, no more. With these MetaGrip bobby pins, you can elevate any hairstyle you want while resting assured that it'll stay in place all day.
Kitsch 5 Piece Premium Knotted Hair Ties Set
If you're like me and your definition of "styling your hair" extends as far as tying it up, let me introduce you to these adorable bow hair ties that can take even a simple ponytail, braid or bun to the next level. They work like regular ties but have bows already tied on. But unlike standard hair ribbons, these won't keep falling out throughout the day so you won't have to compromise style or function.
Bestool Boar Bristle Hair Brush
I've had this boar bristle hair brush for almost two years now, and it's changed my haircare game. When I was a kid, I could get away with yanking a brush through my tangles, but now with twice-bleached hair, I'm much more careful about how I brush my hair. This brush is made with 70% boar hair and 30% nylon bristles, which help distribute the natural oils form your scalp throughout all of your hair to soothe, smoothen and hydrate.
Burlybands Large Hair Ties
Speaking of hair ties, if you're someone with heavy or thick hair, you know how hard it can be to find a reliable hair tie that can stay in place all day. Burlyband hair ties are designed specifically for this purpose— they're strong enough to hold all of your hair together but are flexible enough to easily maneuver. The elastic material is non-slip, and the seamless design helps ensure that the tie won't suddenly break.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
If you're going for a sleek, model-off-duty look without a single strand of hair out of place, you *need* this TikTok-viral hair wax stick. Slide it over your hair to tame flyaways, slick back your strands or control your edges. Check out our full review of this product here (yes, it's really that amazing)!
Amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
I've tried my fair share of dry shampoos, but none have ever quite measured up to my love for Amika's dry shampoo. In addition to being talc-free, color-safe and keratin-safe, this dry shampoo absorbs excess oil, buidup and odor while adding volume and cooling the scalp. As someone with sensitive skin, I love that this dry shampoo doesn't leave my scalp feeling clogged or itchy, and it also doesn't leave any white residue.
Wildlimitick Lily of the Valley Hair Claw
Elevate the popular claw-clip messy updo look with this darling flower hair claw clip. Whether you're going for a natural everyday look with a touch of elegance and sophistication, or creating a dreamy look for a special occasion, this claw clip will have you looking divine with minimal effort. The shop also has other gorgeous designs, like this sunflower hair claw clip.
SymilaAccessories Resin Hair Clips
An easy way to make it look as if you spent tons of time doing your hair in front of the mirror without actually doing so is to accessorize, accessorize, accessorize! Whether you opt for a messy bun, simple ponytail or half-up, half-down look, these colorful resin hair clips will help you make a statement wherever you go while keeping pesky flyaways out of your face.
Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with 1% Ketoconazole
All great hairstyles start with great haircare and scalp care. This top-rated anti-dandruff shampoo has over 58,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and its formula helps control flaking, scaling and itching, according to the brand.
A lot of reviewers mention that this has helped with issues such as shedding and hair loss caused by dandruff, with one shopper writing, "My dandruff of over 40yrs has finally gone. I cant believe it. I will keep buying this product. Now, my hair looks healthy and fuller. I noticed the effect the first time I washed my hair with it."
Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush
Now, if you're really looking to take your scalp and haircare to the next level, consider incorporating this scalp massager into your shower routine. I bought this on a whim with low expectations last year after seeing it multiple times on TikTok, but now I use it all the time. The massager features soft, thick silicone bristles to help stimulate blood flow to the scalp, while also helping to exfoliate and relax your scalp muscles.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Speaking of "TikTok made me buy it," you've likely seen this dual hair dryer and hot air brush somewhere on social media over the past couplle years— and for good reason, because it definitely lives up to the hype that earned it 267,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This unique tool allows you to blow your hair out without tiring your arms out by holding both a dryer and a round brush, saving you both time and energy.
Tifara Beauty Salon Heatless Flexible Hair Rollers
If you prefer to style your hair without heat, these flexible hair rollers are about to be your new best friend. Simply wrap your locks around the foam rods, twist the curlers and go to bed— in the morning, take the rollers out and you're good to go! The heatless rods come in a variety of sizes depending on whether you want blowout waves or tight curls.
Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray
After all the effort that goes into creating a perfect hairstyle in the morning, you'll be able to make sure that it lasts all day with this volume and texture spray. In addition to delivering instant, long-lasting volume that doesn't make your hair stiff or crunchy, the spray is formulated with ingredients that are silicone-free, sulfate-free and paragon-free. Did we mention that it smells great, too?
Ceremonia Guava Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner
As much as I love the color of my hair, I can't deny the toll that bleach has taken on my strands, specifically in terms of moisture and frizz. I remember spending hours searching all over the internet looking for a miracle product that would help restore some semblance of hydration to my hair, and when I came across this guava leave-in conditioner, it seemed to good to be true. A year later, I'm happy to report that I was wrong, and my hair is *thriving*. With ingredients like safflower extract, tamarind and avocado, this conditioner helps hydrate and repair hair while simultaneously combatting frizz.
