15 Affordable Hair Products That Will Help You Look Like You Just Came From the Salon

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I wish I was one of the talented people who can create stunning, Pinterest-worthy hairstyles as part of their everyday morning routine— I used to watch YouTube tutorials for hours on end hoping to gain some beauty wisdom through the computer screen. Unfortunately, my brain and hands still can't seem to follow even the simplest of movements to twist, turn and braid hair, but over the years, I found loopholes and shortcuts that have helped me look put together with minimal effort.

I've rounded up some products that have been nothing short of lifesavers for both myself and happy reviewers, from next-level bobby pins and gorgeous claw clips to heatless hair rollers and leave-in conditioners. These products will cover everything you need, from hair and scalp care to effortless styling, so even if you have only a couple minutes to get ready in the morning, you'll still be able to leave the house looking as if you just came from the beauty salon.