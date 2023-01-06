Lisa Vanderpump Seemingly Reacts to Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Departure

Watch : Lisa Rinna Does NOT Want RHOBH Alum Lisa Vanderpump to Return

How does Lisa Vanderpump really feel about Lisa Rinna's departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Shortly after Rinna announced her exit from the show, fans thought LVP, who left the show in season nine, reacted to the news. On Jan. 5, Vanderpump tweeted the words "ding dong," which some followers interpreted to be a reference to the song "Ding Dong The Witch Is Dead" from The Wizard of Oz.

"Come through with the shade!!" one social media user replied. Added another, "I am screaming." Wrote a third, "Lisaaaaaaaaa."

Rinna's exit comes after her eight years on RHOBH.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she said in a statement obtained by E! News. "It has been a fun 8-year run and I am excited for what is to come!'"