Prince Harry Says Mom Princess Diana Would Be “Sad” About His Relationship With Prince William

Watch : Prince Harry Alleges Prince William "Knocked" Him to the Ground

Prince Harry is revealing a deeper look into his relationship with older brother, Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex shared how his late mother Princess Diana would feel regarding their fraught connection, which Harry has detailed further ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare.

"I think she would be sad," Harry told Good Morning America in a clip shared Jan. 5. "I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."

Harry—who was 12 years old when Diana tragically died in 1997—continued, "I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30."

The interview, which airs Jan. 9, comes as The Guardian published excerpts of Harry's memoir on Jan. 4, where the 38-year-old alleges William "knocked me to the floor" amid a fight over wife Meghan Markle, whom Harry married in 2018.