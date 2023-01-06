Kacey Musgraves Reveals "Sexiest" Thing About Boyfriend Cole Schafer

Kacey Musgraves is celebrating boyfriend Cole Schafer's golden hour.
The "Rainbow" singer penned a sweet tribute to the writer on Jan. 5 in honor of his birthday, calling him "the brightest flame in my world."
Alongside photos of the couple, one of which was a black-and-white snap of Kacey kissing her man's cheek, the country music star wrote on Instagram, "I love you, @cole_schafer. You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you."
Kacey went on to list all the reasons she's "grateful" for Cole, including "the laughs and adventures, deep talks, ego checks, wise advice, forehead kisses, the books you recommend, your late night 'oh I just whipped this up' and somehow it's extremely gourmet pasta (like, actually Michelin star) situations, the gorgeous way you observe the world and the words that follow."
She added, "And mostly your unabashed, full-throttle vulnerability which is easily the sexiest thing about you. I can't wait to see what this year brings to you."
The romantic post comes more than a year after the duo went Instagram official with their romance. Shortly after sparking romance rumors with a New York City outing in June 2021, Cole posted a Polaroid of Kacey sitting on his lap as she nuzzled his face, captioning the shot, "I'm trying like hell not to write about her."
At the time, Kacey replied with a heart emoji in the comments section.
So, how did the two cross paths? According to Kacey, she met Cole after they locked eyes at a crowded restaurant. "He did not know who I was," she recalled in a September 2021 interview with The New York Times, "which I loved."
In May, the 34-year-old told Time that she's "very happy" and "proud of the love that I have" in her relationship with Cole.
"I feel really lucky to be with someone who is so secure and is a champion of me reaching for every star possible," continued Kacey, who was married to singer Ruston Kelly from 2017 and 2020. "It's a really beautiful thing for a man to be able to support a woman in that way and not take it personally."