We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes

We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one.

The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)

Austin, who dates Kaia Gerber, thanked his sister in his speech after winning the trophy. "I also want to thank my family," he said at the Jan. 10 award show. "My sister is here with me tonight. Ashley, I love you so much."

He continued, "I want to thank my dad, who is watching at home. I want to thank my mom, who I know is smiling down right now. Mama, I love you so much. Thank you for sacrificing so much for me."