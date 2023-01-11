We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler After He Brought His Sister to the Golden Globes

We can't help falling in love with Austin Butler's plus-one.
The Elvis actor invited his older sister Ashley as his date to the 2023 Golden Globes, where he won for his leading role in the Baz Luhrmann-directed film. He was up against fellow nominees Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. (Find out all the winners here.)
Austin, who dates Kaia Gerber, thanked his sister in his speech after winning the trophy. "I also want to thank my family," he said at the Jan. 10 award show. "My sister is here with me tonight. Ashley, I love you so much."
He continued, "I want to thank my dad, who is watching at home. I want to thank my mom, who I know is smiling down right now. Mama, I love you so much. Thank you for sacrificing so much for me."
On the red carpet, Austin told E! News why it was so special to share the moment with his sis. "I was gone for three years when I was making the movie," he recalled, "and I needed to stay in that focus, so now, during the celebration of it, it's nice to get to bring those people who ground me and who I love so much."
He noted, "Just to get to bring your family around is so, so important."
The brother-sister duo have a close bond, as he was the "Man of Honor" during Ashley's 2018 wedding ceremony to Tony Lucas.
More recently, she praised his performance in Elvis, which she called a "powerful" tribute to the musician. "I am so incredibly proud of my little brother and his dedication to his craft," Ashley wrote on Instagram in June. "Words truly cannot express all the emotion."
With Ashley by his side on the red carpet, it seems Austin is continuing to keep his relationship with girlfriend Kaia—the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber—more private. They first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when enjoying a yoga class shortly after her split from Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi.
Five months after sparking romance rumors, the couple made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala in May. Later that month, she supported him at the premiere of Elvis in Cannes, where they shared a kiss on the red carpet.
Still, they've remained tight-lipped on the details of their relationship. "I don't think there's anything I want to share about that," Austin told GQ Hype last year. "But thank you for providing the space."
Keep scrolling to see more stars at the 2023 Golden Globes.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)