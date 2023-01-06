Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Eva Amurri Describes “Strange World” of Growing Up With Famous Parents

Watch : Maya Hawke's Famous Parents Are "Stranger Things" Fans

Eva Amurri—whose parents are Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri—is getting candid about being the child of celebrities.

In a new TikTok, the 37-year-old responded to a comment asking her if she had grown up with other kids of famous parents.

"Yes, I did grow up with a lot of other kids of celebrities," Eva said in the Jan. 4 video, later explaining, "There's a certain common thread that you feel with other people that grow up in this strange world."

Eva said she interacted with "nepo babies" while her parents worked on various film projects (Susan is best known for Thelma & Louise and Stepmom, while Franco directed films including Flashback and Da grande.)

"Anytime my parents would do a movie for a TV show or anything like that," she said, "there would be of course the other kids of those other actors and directors who would all be together."