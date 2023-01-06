Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Eva Amurri Describes “Strange World” of Growing Up With Famous Parents

Eva Amurri—whose parents are Susan Sarandon and Franco Amurri—is getting candid about being the child of celebrities.
In a new TikTok, the 37-year-old responded to a comment asking her if she had grown up with other kids of famous parents.
"Yes, I did grow up with a lot of other kids of celebrities," Eva said in the Jan. 4 video, later explaining, "There's a certain common thread that you feel with other people that grow up in this strange world."
Eva said she interacted with "nepo babies" while her parents worked on various film projects (Susan is best known for Thelma & Louise and Stepmom, while Franco directed films including Flashback and Da grande.)
"Anytime my parents would do a movie for a TV show or anything like that," she said, "there would be of course the other kids of those other actors and directors who would all be together."
The blogger went on to detail the bond that forms with other families in the spotlight due to their fame.
"People in the industry who grow up in the industry sometimes liken the experience to like growing up in the circus," Eva explained. "In the sense that you kind of spend these really surreal periods of time really closely intertwined with other people."
However, she noted that the friendships that she and her family made throughout periods of their lives didn't always last, with some people simply losing touch when they're no longer in regular contact.
Eva continued, "One of the things that's really disorienting about the acting world is that, then when the project is done, a lot of times everyone goes their separate ways and you kind of just disappear back into real life. It can be really sad sometimes."
Despite this, Eva shared that she has "lots of great moments" from her childhood with people that her family became close to.
"You spend that time together and then you kind of always have that thing in common," she noted. "We kind of stayed close with some families over the years. Others ones, not so much, but it's always kind of a unique experience to grow up that way."