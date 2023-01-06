The Reason Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Isn't Telling Luke Grimes the Ending

Luke Grimes stayed tight lipped about the future of Yellowstone during his Jan. 4 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch: "Yellowstone" Star Luke Grimes on Why the Show Is Special

Sorry, Yellowstone fans. Luke Grimes isn't roping up spoilers from creator Taylor Sheridan.

In honor of the show's mid-season finale Jan. 1, the actor behind character Kayce Dutton stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan. 4 to tease what's to come for the Paramount Network series. However, Grimes hasn't actually gotten many answers from the creator—and he plans to keep it that way.

"I think some of the cast knows the end. Some have been told. Some haven't," he revealed. "I don't think Taylor, who writes our show, wants me to know either."

"It might affect the way you do something or play something. And it's kind of fun to experience it this way anyway," Grimes continued. "It's sort of like life."

And though his character's journey has been compared to The Godfather's Michael Corleone (famously portrayed by Al Pacino), Grimes noted that Kaycee's fate may not be set in stone. 

"I think that's what we're all kind of waiting to see," he told Fallon. "Can he step up and man up and do the things necessary to help the family keep the place or not?"

Grimes is joined by Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, Wes Bentley and Kelly Reilly on the western drama. Additionally, Sheridan is also responsible for the spinoffs on Paramount+, titled 1883 and 1923.

You can catch the first four seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock now. The remaining half of season five is set to air on the Paramount Network later in 2023.

