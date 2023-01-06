20 Beauty and Home Products To Prevent Waste and Have an Eco-Friendly, Sustainable 2023

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The start of a new year serves as a great reminder to set some new goals. If you want to prioritize sustainability and create less waste in 2023, it's a much more accessible task than you may have realized. Make some simple product swaps that are both effective and affordable if you are looking to make more eco-conscious decisions when shopping for beauty and home products.

Instead of using makeup wipes, try these washable makeup remover pads. Stop buying sponges every few weeks and use these machine-washable sponges over and over again. Ditch the plastic bottles of laundry detergent for these laundry detergent sheets. Bring these reusable produce bags to the grocery store instead of using plastic to bag your fruits and vegetables. In addition to being eco-friendly, investing in these products now will save you money in the long run because you won't have to shop as much you would for single-use items.