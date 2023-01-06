20 Beauty and Home Products To Prevent Waste and Have an Eco-Friendly, Sustainable 2023

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The start of a new year serves as a great reminder to set some new goals. If you want to prioritize sustainability and create less waste in 2023, it's a much more accessible task than you may have realized. Make some simple product swaps that are both effective and affordable if you are looking to make more eco-conscious decisions when shopping for beauty and home products.
Instead of using makeup wipes, try these washable makeup remover pads. Stop buying sponges every few weeks and use these machine-washable sponges over and over again. Ditch the plastic bottles of laundry detergent for these laundry detergent sheets. Bring these reusable produce bags to the grocery store instead of using plastic to bag your fruits and vegetables. In addition to being eco-friendly, investing in these products now will save you money in the long run because you won't have to shop as much you would for single-use items.
Eco-Friendly Product Picks
The Original MakeUp Eraser, Erase All Makeup With Just Water, Including Waterproof Mascara, Eyeliner, Foundation, Lipstick, and More
These MakeUp Eraser towels are amazing. Just wash and dry it once before using it for the first time. Drench this with warm water and that's all you need to take your makeup off— no makeup remover or soap needed. These are just incredible. They last for years and they really cut down on so much waste.
They're available in several colors. This product has 20,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 100.1K+ Sephora Loves.
MakeUp Eraser, 7-Day Set, Erase All Makeup With Just Water, Including Waterproof Mascara, Eyeliner, Foundation, Lipstick, and More
Here's a great bundle from MakeUp Eraser with a mini makeup-removing towel for each day of the week.
Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (20 Pack) with a Washable Laundry Bag
If you prefer a smaller makeup remover pad, here's a great reusable alternative that you can just throw in the washer and dryer. They even come with a mesh laundry bag. This product has 24,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
MaxRona Reusable K Cups For Keurig- Set of 6
Instead of using traditional pods with your Keurig. Use these refillable ones to cut down on plastic and costs. This bundle has 13,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scrub-it Multi-Purpose Scrub Sponges
Instead of throwing out used sponges when they're dirty and gross, just toss these in the washing machine and they'll work just like new. These washable sponges have 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags
Stop buying single-use plastic bags. These reusable bags are leak-proof microwave-safe, freezer-friendly, and you can just wash them in the dishwasher. They're available in many sizes and colors to suit your needs.
This product has 24,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BeeGreen Reusable Grocery Bags 50 Pound Capacity- 10 Pack
These bags are great for grocery shopping and running errands. They're machine-washable and they have a 50-pound capacity. This bundle has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Veno 2 Pack Insulated Reusable Grocery Bags
If you're grocery shopping and you're concerned about your refrigerated and frozen products, these insulated grocery bags are a great pick. They come in multiple color and have 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Seventh Generation Toilet Paper White Bathroom Tissue 2-ply 100% Recycled Paper without Chlorine Bleach
This is a great toilet paper option. It's made from 100% recycled paper and it's free of chlorine and dyes. This bundle includes two packs with 24 rolls, with 48 rolls total. This toilet paper has 9,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Turbo Mops Reusable Floor Mop Pads - Pack of 4 Machine Washable, 12-inch Microfiber Mop Refills - Swiffer Wet Jet Pads Alternative
There's no need to throw out your Swiffer. Just replace the mop with these reusable, washable pads, which have 35,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Portable Stainless Steel Flatware Set, Travel Camping Cutlery Set, Portable Utensil Travel Silverware Dinnerware Set with a Waterproof Case
Instead of getting plastic silverware when you get takeout, delivery, or fast food, make sure you have this travel set on hand. It includes a fork, spoon, straw, butter knife, chopsticks, and a cleaning brush. There are multiple colors to choose from and this set has 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Meiruby Lighter Electric Lighter Rechargeable USB
Instead of throwing out plastic lighters, use this rechargeable one. It even has a flexible neck, which is ideal for candle wicks. There are multiple colors to choose from and this lighter has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ecowaare Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags
Instead of using the plastic bags at the supermarket to get your produce, use this mesh alternative. This set has 23,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Natural and Zero Waste Toothpaste Tabs for Clean Teeth and Fresh Breath
Use these toothpaste tabs instead of a plastic tube. Just put a tab in your mouth, chew it until it foams, and then you can brush. You don't even need to add water, which makes these great for travel too.
Geenzla Bamboo Biodegradable & Compostable Charcoal Wooden Toothbrushes
These are biodegradable, compostable, wooden toothbrushes with super soft bristles. This bundle has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Basics Silicone, Non-Stick, Food Safe Baking Mat - Pack of 2
Ditch the tin foil and wax paper for these reusable silicone baking sheets with 81,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets - Fresh Scent - No Plastic Jug (60 Loads)
Replace the plastic bottles of laundry detergent for these biodegradable laundry detergent sheets, with 24,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are multiple scents to choose from and there's even a fragrance-free option.
Wool Dryer Balls - Smart Sheep 6-Pack - XL Premium Natural Fabric Softener Award-Winning
Try these reusable wool dryer balls to shorten drying time, soften fabric, reduce wrinkling, and trap pet hair. This bundle has 48,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ethique Pinkalicious Uplifting Solid Shampoo Bar for Balanced Hair - Plastic-Free, Vegan, Cruelty-Free, Eco-Friendly
Switch things up and trade in your shampoo bottle for one of these cruelty-free, eco-friendly shampoo bars. These come in multiple scents and there's also a fragrance-free option. These shampoo bars have 8,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peach not Plastic Conditioner Bar- Moisturizing for Dry, Damaged & Dull Hair- Plant Based, Vegan & Eco Friendly
If you're going to leave the plastic behind, you need to check out this super moisturizing conditioner bar that's great for dry, dull, damaged hair.
While you're goal setting for 2023, check out these 15 under $25 organizational products to upgrade your closet.