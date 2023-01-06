All the Details on E!'s 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Get ready to kick off the 2023 award season on E!.
Hot off hosting the Live From E!: People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6, award-winning actress, producer and activist Laverne Cox will hit the red carpet again to host this year's Live From E!: Golden Globes on Jan. 10.
Before this year's Globes ceremony—hosted by Jerrod Carmichael—begins at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock, Laverne and co-host Loni Love will cover the red carpet's biggest moments at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California—from exclusive interviews and celebrity couple debuts to bold fashion looks and more.
E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and pop culture expert Naz Perez will also help break down this year's biggest Golden Globe nominees and best-dressed stars as Live From E! panelists.
Throughout the day, fans can check out special Golden Globes coverage on E! News' Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages. And for fans who love fashion, be sure to follow @einsider on Instagram to see the night's most memorable outfits and beauty trends.
After the award ceremony, head back over to E! at 11 p.m. to relive the night's funniest moments, emotional speeches, surprising wins and shocking losses with co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester on E! News.
This year's Golden Globes nominations list include several first-time nominees, including Quinta Brunson for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television, Musical or Comedy and Brendan Fraser for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.
Films such as Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Babylon and Everything Everywhere All at Once are up for the night's biggest film awards, while shows like House of the Dragon, The Crown, Abbott Elementary and Wednesday hope to take home TV's top honors. (See the full list of nominees here.)
Tune in to Live From E!: Golden Globes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. on E!, followed by the 2023 Golden Globes at 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)