Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay

Watch : Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp WINS 2022 Male TV Star at PCAs

Noah Schnapp is coming out.

The Stranger Things star publicly came out as gay in a TikTok Jan. 5, noting just how unfazed his friends and family were when they learned of his sexuality.

In the video, Noah is lip synching to the sound, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quiet frankly, it will never be that serious." He wrote onscreen, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'"

The 18-year-old captioned the post, "I guess I'm more like Will than I thought," referring to his character on Stranger Things, Will Byers, who he has played on the Netflix drama since its debut in 2016.

Throughout the seasons, fans have speculated that Will is gay, with Noah previously voicing his hope that Will will have a coming out scene in the show's fifth and final season.