The 12 Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Beauty Deals From MAC, Lancôme, Origins & More

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong until January 9th. If you've been shopping for clothes and accessories from the sale, don't forget to check out Nordstrom's beauty and wellness deals, too!
There are some must-have products from the best beauty brands like MAC, Origins, Mermade Hair, Lancôme, Wander Beauty and more. We're talking all things makeup, skincare, candles, makeup brush sets and limited edition products that you need to get your hands on before they sell out.
If you don't know where to start your search for the best beauty deals from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, our roundup has got you covered. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks!
Mermade Hair Pro Hair 0.9-Inch Cutie Waver
Achieve effortless beach waves with this Mermade Hair waver that's currently on sale for $44. The triple-barrel waver makes it so simple and quick to get that textured wavy hair look.
MAC Cosmetics Lashes to Lips Kit USD $57 Value
This three-piece kit comes with a MAC Stack Mascara, Prep + Prime Lip and Matte Lipstick to help you achieve the most pigmented pout and voluminous eyelashes. The set is currently 40% off, too!
CAMPO Deluxe Diffuser, Essential Oils & Eye Mask Sleep Set
This ceramic diffuser, essential oils and silk eye mask sleep set has everything you need to get the best beauty rest possible. It's currently on sale for over $100 off, too!
MAC Cosmetics A Taste of Matte 5-Piece Lipstick Kit
This MAC lipstick kit not only has shades that are perfectly pigmented, but it also comes with a cute keepsake box. One review shares, "Love everything about this kit. The colors are beautiful and the lipsticks are not drying."
Homesick Southern California Soy Wax Candle
This Southern California scented candle from homesick has top notes of orange, lemon and rose, middle notes of sea breeze and jasmine and bottom notes of vanilla, clove and musk. It's the perfect candle to evoke memories of a west coast ocean breeze.
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara Duo
This set of two ultra volume-boosting Lancôme mascaras are a must-have, especially since the set is on sale for just $27. The S-shaped curve of the brush allows for lengthened lashes with just a few swipes.
Wander Beauty Dualist Matte & Illuminating Concealer
If you can never seem to decide between a matte or dewy finish, you need this Wander Beauty concealer that allows you to achieve both options. One side of the dual stick comes with a full-coverage matte stick and a lightweight illuminating liquid on the other end.
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
These Voluspa mini candles not only smell incredible, but they come in the cutest glass jars that you can repurpose after using up the wax. The Goji Tarocco Orange and Baltic Amber scents are so dreamy. You'll be glad you bought this set on sale.
MAC Cosmetics x Marvel® Black Panther Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter
Talk about blinding! This extra dimension highlighter by MAC is so show-stopping. It comes in two different shades that are super shimmery and pigmented— both are on sale.
Origins Rise & Radiate GinZing Radiance-Boosting Regimen USD $58 Value
Need a skincare reset? This Origins Rise & Radiate set will have your skin looking and feeling amazing. Valuing for $58, you can snag it for $24 during the Nordstrom sale. One reviewer writes, "Love this product so much… on my third bottle. It smells delicious (oranges) and has caffeine in it, so it tingles when you put it on, and it wakes you up in the morning. It also helps shrink pores and makes your skin glow. It's the best!"
MAC Cosmetics Brush with Fate Brush Essentials Kit
Why would you have boring makeup brushes when you could have these adorable aquamarine bubble brushes from MAC? The set is currently o sale for $38, and comes with a Dense Angled Face Brush, a Large Flat Top Powder Brush, a Double-Ended Essential Eye Shadow Brush and a Double-Ended Line and Groom Brush. Plus, a special edition brush bag!
KOA Balancing Toner
These gentle exfoliating pads from KOA help restore and refresh skin by shedding dead skin cells. It has antioxidants and antibacterial components to give you your best looking skin.
