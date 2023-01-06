New Year, Woo Woo: 11 Crystals, Candles & Intention-Setting Accessories For a More Mindful 2023

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The New Year is traditionally a time to pause, reflect, and set intentions for how we'll live in the months to follow. Among your resolutions may be to slow down, take some time to assess your well-being, and connect with the world around you.

Maybe you want to learn the meaning of every card in the Major and Minor Arcana in that tarot deck someone bought you a few years ago. Maybe you want to be the type of person who always knows what phase of the moon we're in. Or maybe you just want to create an altar to universal harmony like you saw someone cool do on WitchTok.

Whatever connecting with your spiritual side means to you, there are endless ways to do it. From crystals you can leave to charge in the moonlight to crystals designed to help you recharge, there's always something new to explore.

Here, we've gathered a list of some of the most fun, practical, and effortlessly engaging items to get you in touch with ~better vibes~ in 2023.