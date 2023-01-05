Quavo Honors Late Nephew Takeoff in Emotional New Song “Without You”

Watch : Cardi B & Quavo Share Heartfelt Tributes to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff

Quavo is paying tribute to Takeoff through music.

The rapper honored his late nephew and fellow Migos member by releasing a new song, titled "Without You," two months after Takeoff was killed in Houston, Texas, in November. He was 28.

The emotional song features heartbreaking lyrics detailing Quavo's grief following Takeoff's—whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball—death.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes/ Can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo, 31, raps. "Days ain't the same without you/ I don't know if I'm the same without you."

He continues, "I wish I had a time machine just so you can take a ride with me. But I know it don't work that way and I'mma see you again someday."