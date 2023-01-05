Want Bangs Without Committing to the Chop? Clip-In Bangs Are the Solution You've Been Searching For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I'm here to tell you to step away from the mirror, take your hair out of that failed attempt of an even part and put the kitchen scissors back where you found them. Just because your midnight scroll through TikTok has convinced you to try out bangs doesn't mean you have to commit to the chop— something I wish someone told me a few nights ago. While I'm learning to deal with a self-inflicted, semi-lopsided fringe for the foreseeable future, I highly recommend checking out this alternative option: clip-in bangs.
The solution is simple. All you have to do is clip the bangs closest to your hair color into your hairline, style it as you please and voila— you have bangs that you can insert and take out whenever you'd like. Clip-in bangs are so versatile, as you can use them to achieve a half-up, half-down hairdo, a fringe updo and so many other trendy styles. To make them look more natural, it's recommended to blow-dry the fringe for some added volume and texture. Celebrities, beauty influencers and fringe fanatics everywhere have been getting in on the secret to perfect bangs, and now it's your turn to do the same!
If you don't know where to start your search for the best clip-in bangs, scroll below to check out some of our favorite options from Amazon, Hairdo, Perfect Locks and more.
Clip in Bangs - 100% Human Hair Bangs Clip in Hair Extensions
If you're looking to try out a budget-friendly clip-in bang option, this $17 bestseller from Amazon is great. One Amazon reviewer shares, "Oh my God. I don't even know where to start with these I love them so much. I can't believe what a great deal these are, they match my hair color almost perfectly, the only thing is they're a little too reddish brown for me, so I had to wash them with a hair gloss meant to eliminate the brassiness. But that's just for my hair if your hair is a medium brown with a little bit of a reddish tone they will match perfectly. That's the nice thing about real hair is you can tone them and style them."
G&T Wig Curly Bangs
For a curly hair clip-in bang option, this curly wig from Amazon is an affordable and cute option that comes in tons of different shades. You can use it when wearing your hair in ponytails, buns and more. One review shares, "It's so cute, easy to put on and the hair is soft, not crunchy like a lot of synthetic hair."
Clip In Bangs
These bangs from Hairdo clip and blend into hair seamlessly. They're five inches long with nine-inch face framing sides, so you can get a salon-like look without having to go through with the snip. The best part? They're on sale, and completely commitment-free. Simply clip them in and curl, straighten and style them as you please.
Zooey 100% Remy Human Hair Clip-In Bangs
For a fringe that feels and looks super high-quality, check out the Zooey clip-in bangs from Insert Name Here. The clip-in bangs have six inches of fringe and 14 inches of feathered sides that blend into your hair and look so natural. Pro tip: you can take your clip-in bangs to your stylist and have them shape it to your face, so that you can have a flawless fringe personalized to your face shape.
Clip-In Bangs
While clip-in bangs are a great option for those seeking a fringe, one review shares that these clip-in bangs helped in dealing with hair loss. The review says, "I recently had a hair transplant for significant hair loss above my forehead/crown area due to some health issues. I didn't want to wear hats or beanies for a prolonged period of time until I was fully healed and hair begins to grow in. I stumbled upon Perfect Locks and knew I had to give the bangs a try! So glad I did! I have hair loss starting from the forehead and continues back so I purchased the bangs. Due to my face shape I tried styling them a different way - to the side and it covered my hair loss in the front by clipping diagonal within my natural part and it looks amazing!! I felt so confident! Blended fantastic with my natural hair! I can even wear my hair in a messy bun and then clip them in! Thankful I found Perfect Locks! Worth every penny!"