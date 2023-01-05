Want Bangs Without Committing to the Chop? Clip-In Bangs Are the Solution You've Been Searching For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

I'm here to tell you to step away from the mirror, take your hair out of that failed attempt of an even part and put the kitchen scissors back where you found them. Just because your midnight scroll through TikTok has convinced you to try out bangs doesn't mean you have to commit to the chop— something I wish someone told me a few nights ago. While I'm learning to deal with a self-inflicted, semi-lopsided fringe for the foreseeable future, I highly recommend checking out this alternative option: clip-in bangs.

The solution is simple. All you have to do is clip the bangs closest to your hair color into your hairline, style it as you please and voila— you have bangs that you can insert and take out whenever you'd like. Clip-in bangs are so versatile, as you can use them to achieve a half-up, half-down hairdo, a fringe updo and so many other trendy styles. To make them look more natural, it's recommended to blow-dry the fringe for some added volume and texture. Celebrities, beauty influencers and fringe fanatics everywhere have been getting in on the secret to perfect bangs, and now it's your turn to do the same!

If you don't know where to start your search for the best clip-in bangs, scroll below to check out some of our favorite options from Amazon, Hairdo, Perfect Locks and more.