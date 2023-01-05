RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Says What We're All Thinking About Heather Gay's Black Eye

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three finale is almost here.
But unfortunately for fans looking for answers about who or what caused Heather Gay's black eye, it looks like none will be revealed. And it appears like Lisa Barlow is just as frustrated as fans about Heather's handling of the situation.
In Bravo's sneak peek at the show's Jan. 11 episode, Lisa, Whitney Rose and friend-of Angie Katsanevas all arrive at Heather's cover reveal party for her upcoming book Bad Mormon, at which Lisa tells Heather her black eye looks like "it's totally gone."
"Just like the memory of it, I hope," Heather responds. But as Lisa points, out, "The memory's never going away, Heather. I think it's gonna be the topic of many conversations."
First teased in the RHOSLC season three trailer, during the show's Dec. 21 episode Heather woke up to discover she had a black eye after a drunken night of partying with the cast in San Diego—and has since remained tight-lipped about the truth of the incident.
"I wanted it to be like not the main issue," Heather adds in the preview, "and now it's become the only issue."
But the way Lisa sees it, her co-star is treating the mystery of her black eye like "a big game."
"If you want the attention diverted from your black eye and you don't want people talking about it," Lisa states in a confessional, "just say what happened and then we'll all move on."
Several of the show's stars have suspected Jen Shah is to blame, as she was one of the last people Heather was with the night of the incident.
"It makes me feel like something happened," Whitney said of Heather's secrecy on the Dec. 21 episode of the RHOSLC After Show," and it most likely involved her and Jen. And she's protecting Jen."
At least there's one suspect fans can rule out, as Lisa jokingly says to Heather, "I know it wasn't me!"
Check out the full sneak peek above.
Catch the season three finale of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)