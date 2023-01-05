Reba McEntire Weighs in on a Possible Reba Reboot

Good news, Reba fans: Reba McEntire is totally down for a reboot.
The country star, who recently reunited with her former sitcom co-star Melissa Peterman for the new Lifetime TV movie Reba McEntire's The Hammer, revealed the two often discuss a possible revival of the comedy, which aired for six seasons from 2001 to 2007.
"We talked about that a lot," Reba exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the Jan. 5 episode (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.). "I don't think that's ever going to come to fruition, but maybe one of these days."
Thought Melissa and Reba played rivals on the show—Melissa portrayed the new, younger wife of Reba's ex-husband—the actresses have remained close friends for over two decades and continue to work together on projects like Reba McEntire's The Hammer.
"She's easy to break character and get me to laugh," Reba said of her longtime pal. "She's always trying to break me and she does it a lot."
"We love to act together, we love to hang out together," the Grammy-winning singer continued. "We rented a house and all of us we're in the house together—my bunch and Melissa—and it was just the best. I had the most wonderful experience getting to shoot this movie."
Reba also recently got to work with her real-life boyfriend Rex Linn when she starred on season three of ABC's crime drama Big Sky. And while the two played husband and wife on TV, Reba says she isn't rushing to get married to her man of over two years.
"We get along so well the way we are," she admitted, adding that if Rex on a whim says "I wanna get married, yeah that's fine."
"If I say I wanna get married, I'm sure he'd say that's fine," she continued, "but we get along so well right now why rock the boat?"
Reba McEntire's The Hammer premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.