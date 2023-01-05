The Real Friends of WeHo: Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall and More Bring LGBTQ+ to MTV

West Hollywood is about to get real.
In the great tradition of The Real Housewives, MTV has just announced its latest entry in the annals of reality TV history: The Real Friends of WeHo, premiering Jan. 20.
The network announced the new docuseries on Jan. 5, along with its cast of reality TV veterans and Los Angeles icons—including Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan and Joey Zauzig.
The series stars "some of Hollywood's most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs," according to the network. "The Real Friends of WeHo is an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community."
MTV also paired the announcement with a special first look trailer featuring Brad, Todrick and Jaymes, who is married to Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett.
As for why you should be excited for Real Friends of WeHo, Brad teases in the preview, "West Hollywood is the epicenter of the gay world."
Viewers will likely recognize this lineup of new MTV stars from other iconic reality TV staples.
For instance, Brad currently judges Canada's Drag Race and has starred in The Rachel Zoe Project, It's a Brad, Brad World and, of course, Fashion Police. Elsewhere, Todrick famously got his start on American Idol before eventually finishing as runner-up on both The Masked Singer and Celebrity Big Brother, while Jaymes was a finalist on The Amazing Race.
Additionally, Curtis is an actor known for his roles in Surviving Compton, The Kings of Napa and Insecure, Dorión is the CEO of Buttah, one of the top Black-owned skincare companies, and Joey is a TikToker and Instagram influencer who preaches positivity and queer rights.
The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Jan. 20 after an all-new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race on MTV.