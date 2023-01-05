15 Organizational Products Under $25 To Upgrade Your Closet

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in a "new year, new you" frame of mind, you might have home organization on your mind— especially if you have a lot of clothes. If you love your wardrobe, but you hate the setup of your closet, there are a lot of simple, budget-friendly changes you can make. Maximize your space, get organized, and keep track of all the clothes, shoes, and handbags you have so they're not just collecting dust in a dark corner of your closet.
If you have a ton of shoes, use these simple stackers to instantly double your storage space. Yes, that's right, I said "double." Make the most of your vertical space by hanging hats, handbags, ties, and belts with damage-free hooks. Keep your folded clothes separated and neat with acrylic shelf dividers. There are so many easy-to-use affordable updates if you want to improve your closet. Check out these options that are under $25.
Velvet Hangers
Zober Premium Velvet Hangers- Non-Slip, Durable, Space Saving Clothes Hangers for Closet w/ 360 Degree Chrome Swivel Hook
To paraphrase Mommie Dearest, "No more wire hangers! Or plastic hangers. Or wooden hangers. Or mismatched hangers." Velvet hangers are the way to go for many reasons. First off, having the same hangers throughout your closet is uniform. Additionally, velvet hangers are slim and give you more space on that hanging rod— every little bit helps, right? Your clothes won't slip off velvet hangers. Velvet hangers are also great because they will not crease or dent fabrics. This is the best hanger if you really want to take care of your clothes and make the most of the storage options.
Each of these hangers holds up to 10 pounds, which means your heaviest coats will be just fine. This pack of 50 hangers has 46,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hanger Clips for Shorts, Off-the-Shoulder Tops, and Skirts
Trgowaul Velvet Hangers Clips- Set of 20
As much as I adore velvet hangers, you will need a little bit of help sometimes. Get some velvet clips to secure tops that don't have sleeves, off-the-shoulder shirts, shorts, and skirts. These are also great if you are hanging up an outfit on one hanger. Use the clips for the bottom, then put the top over that on your hanger. These are made from high-quality velvet, which means they won't dent your favorite items.
Hanger Connectors
100Pcs Clothes Hanger Connector Hooks
If you are running out of space on the closet rod, you need to go vertical with your clothing storage. Instead of adding more hangers to the rod, Use these connectors to extend the hanger space. Aside from maximizing that space, this is a great way to separate outfits, especially matching sets. Instead of trying to figure out which pieces go well together while you're getting ready, you can pre-plan outfits as you hang them.
These also come in black and white.
Tiered Hangers for Tank Tops and Bras
Zedodier Tank Tops Hangers- 2 Pack
If you see your clothes, you will probably wear them more—especially compared to some garments that are buried in the back of a drawer. A tank top hanger is a great way to separate your tanks from the rest of your clothes and this tiered structure saves space. This is also a great option to hang clasp bras and sports bras, which can be super annoying to fold/roll (for me, anyway).
These hangers have 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hanger Hooks for Boots, Hats, and Bags
Mecheer Laundry Hooks Hanging Clips
If you have a lot of hanging space, it's not solely just for clothes. You can hang up these sturdy hooks to hold up boots, hats, and bags. You can put them right on the rod or put multiple hooks on a velvet hanger.
Zedodier Purse Hanger Organizer for Closet, 2 Pack
These hooks are designed for handbag storage and they're another viable option to maximize that vertical space. You can also use these for scarves, belts, tank tops, and bras.
This product has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Loop Organizers for Scarves, Belts, and Ties
Umo Lorenzo Premium Wooden Necktie and Belt Hanger- 12 Hooks
Depending on how you fold a scarf, it can take up a lot of space. That's why it's a smart call to hang them up on one of these loop organizers, which also provide great storage for ties and belts. This product has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Acrylic Organizers for Shelves
Aolloa Shelf Dividers for Closet Organization- 6 Pieces
Keep your clothes separated and need when you use these acrylic separators on your shelves. If you don't have a ton of folded clothes, you can also use these to separate shoes, handbags, or anything else you keep on your shelf.
mDesign Plastic Purse/Handbag Organizer
These acrylic separators are designed for handbags and accessories. They save space, prevent clutter, and make it easier to get your bag off the shelf without dropping all of the other purses at the same time.
Shoe Racks and Stackers
Seville Classics 3-Tier Expandable 24-Pair Shoe Rack Non-Slip Metal Freestanding Closet, Entryway, Bedroom Footwear Organizer
I love this shoe rack. I've used it in four different closets and I keep buying more of them any time I move and have more storage space. They are easy to put together and you can adjust the width at a moment's notice.
This shoe rack has 9,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pengke Shoe Slots Space Saver for Closet Organization
Take your shoe racks to the next level with these stackers. You will instantly double your space when you use these for each pair of shoes. This material has a non-slip design and you can adjust the height to fit different shoe styles.
mpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer- 24 Pockets
Hang this over the door for shoes, as intended, but it's also great for scarves, socks, gloves, hats, and swimsuits.
This affordable find has 74,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Command Hooks
Command Large Utility Hooks, Damage Free Hanging Wall Hooks with Adhesive Strips, No Tools Wall Hooks for Hanging Decorations in Living Spaces, 7 White Hooks and 12 Command Strips
If you ran out of space on your shelf or hanging rod, use the wall. These large Command Hooks can hold up to five pounds. They're great for tote bags, hats, and scarves. Command strips are easy to install and they don't damage the walls when you remove them.
This product has 38,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Draw Organizers
SimpleHouseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider 4 Set
Socks, bras, and underwear can be difficult to store. These drawer organizers make that task incredibly easy. They come in many colors and have 41,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rolling Racks
Simple Houseware Double Rod Garment Rack, Grey
This is an honorary mention on the list because it exceeds that $25 limit. I have these in my closet and they've been a total game-changer. You get two hanging rods of space, plus, there's a double rod at the bottom, which is a great space for shoes. The top hanging rod is adjustable, so you can change it up if you ever want to move it to a different space, which is super easy since it's on wheels.
This garment rack has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
While you're shopping, here are the 40 most-popular, top-rated products recommended by Amazon influencers in 2022.