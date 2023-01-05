Will Prince Harry Attend King Charles III's Coronation? The Duke of Sussex Says...

Watch : Prince Harry Alleges Prince William "Knocked" Him to the Ground

Prince Harry is royally cryptic when it comes to whether he'll attend his father King Charles III's coronation.

In a teaser for ITV's upcoming interview with the Duke of Sussex, set to air Jan. 8— just days before the release of his memoir Spare—Prince Harry reflects on the strained relationship with his family following his and wife Meghan Markle's royal exit. And according to Harry, it remains to be seen whether he'll be in attendance when Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. 2022, is crowned in May.

"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry told ITV in the Jan. 5 clip of attending the coronation should he be invited. "But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."