Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Ben McGrath

Jessica Batten's new year just got a whole lot sweeter.
The Love is Blind alum announced that she and husband Ben McGrath are expecting their first child together, four months after announcing they had eloped at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif.
"New Year, Same Me, New Mom!" Jessica wrote on Instagram Jan. 5 alongside an array of snapshots of her and Ben posing together, while making a heart with their hands over her belly. "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June. Ahh!!!"
Jessica revealed to Brides in Sept. 2022 that the pair had tied the knot over the summer in a courtyard in front of just two other couples. And when detailing their low key nuptials, she recounted their sweet love story.
"We met for the first time in Venice the night before L.A. shut down for COVID," Jessica shared. "It was truly love at first sight—funny enough."
While Jessica and Ben, who got engaged in September 2021, originally planned on a big wedding, life had other plans.
"Ultimately, we decided that we needed more time to pull off the massive celebration that we thought was worthy for our family and friends," Jessica explained. "Considering the timing we are looking for in terms of family planning, we came to the conclusion that we would elope in 2022 and make big plans for a celebration down the road."
And along with a wedding, the two are now celebrating their newest addition—which will officially make the family a party of five, as Ben is also father to daughter Poppy, 7 and son Ethan, 6, from a previous relationship.
Back in June, Ben expressed his love for his family with a picture on Instagram of himself, Jessica and his two kids smiling for the camera in one shot and making silly faces in another.
"Love this crew right here," the podiatrist wrote. "Side note- everyone here has a birthday this week except for me."