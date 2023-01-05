Romance Author Susan Meachen Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After Allegedly Dying by Suicide

Watch : Terry Crews Wants Young People to Know THIS About His New Book

Book lovers did not expect this plot twist.

More than two years after Susan Meachen's death was announced on her Facebook page, the romance author appeared to return to the social media platform and seemingly revealed she is alive.

"I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it's right or not," a user claiming to be the author and admin of The Ward, posted to the private writer's Facebook group. "There's going to be tons of questions and a lot of people leaving the group, I'd guess."

"But my family did what they thought was best for me, and I can't fault them for it," the message, which was shared by Twitter user @Draggerofliars, continued. "I almost died again at my own hand, and they had to go through all that hell again. Returning to The Ward doesn't mean much, but I am in a good place now, and I am hoping to write again. Let the fun begin."

E! News has reached out to Susan via her Facebook page for comment and hasn't heard back. As of now, the Facebook post appears to be the only evidence available of her possibly being alive.