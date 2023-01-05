Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Won't Be Signing Up for a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot

While Sarah Michelle Gellar won't return to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, she is interested in the story continuing on for another generation of female empowerment.

It's officially goodbye to the Hellmouth.

Sarah Michelle Gellar may have staked her name in TV history as the titular demon hunter in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but she has no desire to return to Sunnydale anytime soon. However, that doesn't mean she's completely against a new slayer rising to power.

While admitting that a reboot with her at the helm "doesn't need to be done," the 45-year-old tells SFX Magazine she does support a new generation of female empowerment, per MovieWeb.

"I love the way the show was left: 'Every girl who has the power can have the power.' It's set up perfectly for someone else to have the power," Gellar shares. "The metaphors of Buffy were the horrors of adolescence. I think I look young, but I am not an adolescent."

The Buffy star previously handpicked Zendaya as her successor when celebrating the iconic series' 25th anniversary in 2022 for the book, Into Every Generation a Slayer is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts.

Gellar was joined by Nicholas Brendon, Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Stewart Head, David Boreanaz, Seth Green, James Marsters, Marc Blucas, Emma Caulfield, Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Benson across the Joss Whedon show's seven seasons on The WB and UPN from 1997 to 2003. Additionally, the series spawned the spinoff Angel starring Boreanaz for five seasons of its own.

20th Century Fox Television/Kobal/Shutterstock

But while she's no longer interested in hunting vampires, Gellar will soon return to the supernatural world of werewolves in Wolf Pack when it premieres Jan. 26 on Paramount+.

