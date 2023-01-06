Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Reacts to That Deadly Decision & Shocking Season 2 Finale

Warning: The below includes spoilers from season two of Ginny & Georgia.
Georgia Miller may be the deadliest mom in Wellsbury, but that doesn't mean she's a bad person.
That's how Brianne Howey, who plays the titular single mom in Ginny & Georgia, sees it. For Brianne, Georgia's decision to euthanize Cynthia's dying husband was actually a display of loyalty to her Wellsbury frenemy.
"What Cynthia did for her by rescinding Gil's application was the biggest act of protection," she exclusively told E! News. "And that's the one thing Georgia has never had in her life. No one has ever protected her, since she was a child."
For those who've yet to binge season two, Cynthia (Sabrina Grdevich) witnesses Georgia's ex Gil (Aaron Ashmore) being abusive and, in turn, blacklists him from the community, making it impossible for the former convict to rent in the area.
"Cynthia doing that was an enormous act of kindness and generosity and protection," Brianne continued. "And in Georgia's mind, Cynthia protected her and now she wants to protect Cynthia and [her son] Zach from the pain and the grief that they are suffering very, very slowly through and that's being dragged out. So she takes it upon herself to take that away from them."
While Georgia—whose body count also includes two toxic ex-husbands—had good intentions before euthanizing the comatose Tom, she did ultimately pay for this decision, as she was arrested during her wedding reception in the final moments of season two. Still, Brianne is empathetic to Georgia's plight, as her character has survived poverty, custody battles, as well as sexual and physical abuse.
"I wouldn't wish Georgia's life and upbringing on anybody," she noted. "And unfortunately, Georgia hasn't had the tools to deal with all of this generational trauma and grief that she's inherited, experienced and also passing on."
So, it's no wonder Brianne "couldn't stop crying" when she saw season two's ending for the first time.
"It's pure shock," she explained to E! News. "In Georgia's V.O. she's talking about how she's too afraid to trust happiness. And she finally lets herself trust happiness a little bit and then the other shoe drops. And watching [her son] Austin (Diesel La Torraca) run after the car. I was bawling."
