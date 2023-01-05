Influencer Elena Huelva Dead at 20 After Battle With Cancer

Watch : Influencers We ADORED in 2022

The influencer community is in mourning.

Elena Huelva, a Spanish influencer who spent nearly four years documenting her cancer journey on social media, passed away on Jan. 3, her family confirmed in a post to her Instagram, according to El Mundo. She was 20 years old.

"Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star," the message, posted alongside Elena's signature hashtag #misganasganan, read. "Thank you for everything."

Elena, who was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in 2019, died the same day she told her Instagram followers that she had been struggling with her health in recent weeks.

"Today I woke up not in the best way," her Jan. 3 message read. "These are very difficult days, they are becoming more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger, and more complicated."

Elena then left her fans with a final message.

"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," she wrote on Instagram Stories the same day. "We continue, always".