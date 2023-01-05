Influencer Elena Huelva Dead at 20 After Battle With Cancer

The influencer community is in mourning.
Elena Huelva, a Spanish influencer who spent nearly four years documenting her cancer journey on social media, passed away on Jan. 3, her family confirmed in a post to her Instagram, according to El Mundo. She was 20 years old.
"Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star," the message, posted alongside Elena's signature hashtag #misganasganan, read. "Thank you for everything."
Elena, who was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in 2019, died the same day she told her Instagram followers that she had been struggling with her health in recent weeks.
"Today I woke up not in the best way," her Jan. 3 message read. "These are very difficult days, they are becoming more and more complicated, but as you know I am stronger, and more complicated."
Elena then left her fans with a final message.
"I want you to know that I already won, a long time ago," she wrote on Instagram Stories the same day. "We continue, always".
The influencer first revealed her cancer diagnosis in Dec. 2019, telling followers she had received the diagnosis earlier in the year.
"It really has been a roller coaster, it started with bad news," Elena wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a picture of herself lying in a hospital bed. "A bad bug had come into my life, and I had to kill it somehow."
She continued, "I felt fear, insecurities, I kept asking questions like; Why me? Am I strong enough to kill him? And in a few days after finding out, I used all my strength to defeat him and show him that I was stronger than him."