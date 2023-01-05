Meghan King Vows to Honor "Non-Traditional Relationships" After Cuffe Biden Split

Watch : Which Reality TV Show Would Meghan King Join? She Says…

Meghan King is starting 2023 with a clean slate.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed her plans to have "the year of Meghan" in a Jan. 4 blog post, and those plans include revamping her love life and personal relationships following her split from ex-husband Cuffe Biden.

"I will explore my sexuality if I want to," she shared, "and I will honor plutonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done this disservice of making us believe are unimportant."

Meghan announced she was dating the nephew of President Joe Biden in September 2021 and tied the knot just two months later on Oct. 11. But their whirlwind romance came to an end shortly after, as they called it quits in December of that year.

Listing more of her New Year's resolutions—including eliminating antidepressants and hormonal supplements, standing up for herself in person and online and using her platform to invoke change for women and children—the Bravo star also revealed one big change she's making this year is "no more photos of my children's faces."