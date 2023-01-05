Meghan King Vows to Honor "Non-Traditional Relationships" After Cuffe Biden Split

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King shared her 2023 New Year's resolutions, which include prioritizing self-care and exploring new kinds of relationships.

By Paige Strout Jan 05, 2023 7:28 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVDivorcesReal HousewivesThe Real Housewives Of Orange CountyBravoCelebritiesMeghan King EdmondsEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Which Reality TV Show Would Meghan King Join? She Says…

Meghan King is starting 2023 with a clean slate.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed her plans to have "the year of Meghan" in a Jan. 4 blog post, and those plans include revamping her love life and personal relationships following her split from ex-husband Cuffe Biden.

"I will explore my sexuality if I want to," she shared, "and I will honor plutonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done this disservice of making us believe are unimportant."

Meghan announced she was dating the nephew of President Joe Biden in September 2021 and tied the knot just two months later on Oct. 11. But their whirlwind romance came to an end shortly after, as they called it quits in December of that year.

Listing more of her New Year's resolutions—including eliminating antidepressants and hormonal supplements, standing up for herself in person and online and using her platform to invoke change for women and children—the Bravo star also revealed one big change she's making this year is "no more photos of my children's faces."

photos
Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds' Kids Explore Dad's New Home

"My children's images were used against me as an intimidation tactic recently," Meghan—who shares daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4, with ex-husband Jim Edmonds—wrote. "The thought of using the images of my innocent children to attempt to hurt their mother is…I don't know if there's a word to describe the depth of the disgust that incites inside me."

Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Meghan—who starred on seasons 10 through 12 of RHOC—and Jim split after five years of marriage in 2019. Their divorce, which was finalized in May 2021, was a chaotic one, from cheating scandals to prenup payment disagreements and more drama.

"I have complete legal control over the use of their images," she continued, "and I'm putting an end to that."

Catch up on past seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County streaming now on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Says Prince William Hit Him in Fight About Meghan Markle

2

Glennon Doyle Shares Anorexia Diagnosis

3

Dax Tejera's Wife Accused of Leaving Children Alone Amid His Death

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Glennon Doyle Shares Anorexia Diagnosis

2

Dax Tejera's Wife Accused of Leaving Children Alone Amid His Death

3

Prince Harry Says Prince William Hit Him in Fight About Meghan Markle

4

See Jessica Simpson Wear Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket

5

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Honored at Private Family Service