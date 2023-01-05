Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Address Feud Rumors Following New Year's Eve Drama

No beef here.
Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest are officially shutting down feud rumors following a little 2023 New Year's Eve drama. The Bravo personality called in to Ryan's radio show on Jan. 5 to clear the air two days after Ryan claimed Andy snubbed him while they were each hosting their respective NYE specials in New York City on Dec. 31.
"I didn't know where we stood, Ryan!" the Watch What Happens Live host said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest before jokingly referencing The Real Housewives with, "I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don't like fighting with people."
"Well, we're not," Ryan replied, ending any notion of conflict between them. "That's the funny thing is that we're not."
The pair reminded fans they've been good friends for at least 15 years and Andy jokingly blamed the whole misunderstanding on his CNN New Year's Eve Live co-host Anderson Cooper.
"This is really an Anderson thing," he shared, referencing his conversation with the journalist about the incident on his Radio Andy show. "I called Anderson and yelled at him on the radio yesterday. I was on my radio show yesterday and I said, 'You know, Anderson, typically what I remember is when we're standing there and one of us sees Ryan behind us—because you're on stage right behind us—one of us will nudge the other and say, 'Hey, there's Seacrest. Look there's Ryan,' so the other one can make note and give a wave and I said, 'This year you did not do that!'"
Ryan even revealed he and Andy were texting all that day about the warm NYE weather in Times Square before going on air.
"I love both you guys and happy New Year," Ryan added. "We should definitely toast each other next year after the shows."
