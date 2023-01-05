Rapper Theophilus London's Family Says He's Been Found One Week After He Was Reported Missing

Watch : 2023 Music Events We're Looking Forward to the Most

This news is music to fans' ears.

One week after being reported missing, Theophilus London has been found safe, his family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 4. The rapper's cousin, Mikhail Noel, also announced the news in a statement on social media.

"We have found Theo," Noel wrote in an Instagram post. "He is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!"

Noel didn't provide any further details but expressed the family's gratitude in locating London.

"Truly appreciate everyone's support in finding my cousin," he added in the caption. "It's refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all."

The Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to E! News that a missing person's report was filed for London, 35, on Dec. 27. In a statement to Variety, London's family said "the last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles." The last time the recording artist posted on Instagram was also in July.

The LAPD said in a Dec. 28 release that "London was last seen in the 'Skid Row' area of Los Angeles" on Oct. 15 at around noon and asked for the public's help in finding him.