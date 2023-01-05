Julia Fox Reveals Where She Stands With Kanye West and If She's Spoken to Kim Kardashian

Watch : Julia Fox Reveals the REAL Reason She Dated Kanye West

Has Julia Fox been in contact with her ex Kanye West or Kim Kardashian?

During her guest appearance on the Jan. 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actress—who dated the Yeezy designer briefly in early 2022—didn't hold back when it came to revealing where they stood today.

"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," she told Andy Cohen, "and I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."

And if you're wondering why they didn't speak though they were in the same space?

"Well, it was a very big room," the Uncut Gems star added. "So I was here, she was there. That was it."

In terms of her former relationship with Kanye, Julia pointed out the two dated for only about a month.

"We were literally together for like a minute," she said elsewhere during the interview. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything."

After Andy seemed surprised, Julia noted, "I also have a middle name."