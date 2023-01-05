This Multipurpose Balm Has 101 Uses To Solve Your Skincare, Makeup, and Hair Problems

Lanolips

If you want to learn even more before you shop, here the 101 ways that you can use this product. Yes, there are really 101 uses.

Dry Skin Treatment

1. Treat chapped lips

2. Moisturise dry, brittle nails

3. Apply to the dry patches between your fingers

4. Hydrate dry cuticles

5. Hydrate dry knees

6. Moisturise cracked heels

7. Moisturise dry skin on your earlobes

8. Soften ‘Chicken' elbow patches

9. Use on children when they lick their lips to protect them

against cheilitis. If they develop cheilitis, use liberally many times a day to alleviate skin, reduce irritation, and limit further licking.

Especially use liberally on cheilitis at bedtime.

10. Use on dry patches wherever they appear from the small of

your back to the back of your knees.

Beauty Treatment

11. Apply to lips as a base before applying colour

12. Apply to lips on top of colour as a gloss

13. Use as heavy-duty lip protection whilst flying

14. Soothe sunburned lips

15. Keep eyebrows in place

16. Apply to eyelashes to nourish them at night

17. Use on eyelids for glossy look

18. Apply to your crow's feet and brow lines before bed to keep them hydrated and plump

19. Use in conjunction with retinol products to minimise potential irritation

(i.e. Under the eyes)

20. Use on cheekbones as a dewy highlight

21. Use on nails before and after swimming in chlorine to stop the

chlorine from drying out nails and making them brittle

22. Mix it with your sunscreen on the lips for the perfect

combination of hydration and sun protection

23. Blend it with powder products (bronzers, shimmers,

eye shadows, blushes) to make glossy glazes

24. Mix it with a dab of lipstick to make a quick on-the-go blush

25. Use as an eye cream around the eyes and lids at night

26. Mix it with your foundation for a more hydrating & dewy finish

27. Mix with your current moisturiser to intensify it for super hydration

28. Rub a little between your palms, apply a little to flyaway hair to tame them

29. Use on the ends of hair to treat split ends

30. Soothe & calm irritated skin after laser treatment

31. Soothe & calm irritated skin after a facial

32. Soothe skin after waxing

33. Use all over the face at night for mega hydrating skin recovery,

as the lanolin will plump skin cells to their fullest

34. Mix some with your leave-in conditioner for softer, more

manageable hair

35. Dab a little on top of your matte or colour-stay lipstick to ‘rehydrate' your colour after it has been on for a few hours

Skin Protection

36. Apply to the sore area after ripping off a band-aid

37. Hydrate dry, cracked nasal passages from lots of sniffling

38. Apply to a wound to promote skin regeneration

39. Apply to your scalp to alleviate dandruff related to dryness

40. Heal and prevent scarring of pimples

41. Soothe skin after serious cosmetic procedures

42. Calm ‘pash rash' after a make-out session

43. Soothe skin post tattoos and maintains tattoos

44. Apply after piercings while the wound heals, and it can

assist with the twisting around of your new piercing

45. Mix with hydrocortisone to alleviate eczema

46. Put over stitches to keep them in a moist wound-healing

environment

47. Heal minor cuts – like paper cuts, to keep them

soft so they don't crack more

48. Soothe skin abrasions

49. Soothe insect bites

50. Line nasal passages during flights to prevent airborne illnesses from being absorbed through the permeable nasal passage skin. (Dry air in-flight will completely dry out your protective nasal fluids.)

51. Soothe minor burns

52. Soothe open sores

53. Treat sunburn

54. Use on shaving cuts – both you and your partner

55. Soothe skin during open wound healing or skin graft healing

56. Assist in healing scars after surgery

57. Soothe windburn and cold-chapped cheeks

58. Treat wetsuit rash

59. Prevent flip flops from chafing between the toes

60. Treat dryness associated with eczema

61. Treat dryness associated with psoriasis

62. Use on peeling skin to stop

skin from peeling away to the deeper layers

63. Help allergy & asthma sufferers by applying it inside the nose as it provides a barrier against dust mites, mold and mildew

64. When fake-tanning, apply to hairline to avoid staining

65. When fake-tanning, apply to cuticles to avoid staining

66. When fake-tanning, apply to your eyebrows to avoid staining

67. When doing an at-home pedicure, apply lanolin to the rough corners of your big toes to make them look healthier and avoid dry skin growth

68. When applying hair dye, use lanolin on your hair line to avoid staining

69. When using strong day or night cream with active ingredients, use lanolin to help alleviate skin that may be have been affected by them

70. Safe to use on skin irritated and dried out from chemotherapy

(successful use of this has been reported many times)

71. Use all over lips & face to protect against the elements in extreme wind and snow

Motherhood

72. Hydrate stretch marks to promote fastest possible healing

73. Hydrate dry cracked nipples

74. Soothe nursing nipples as it is safe enough for newborn babies to digest

75. Safe enough to moisturise c-section scar after birth

76. Soothe itchy skin (baby safe)

77. Treat diaper rash (baby safe)

78. Use on newborn babies' cracked skin

79. Use around babies' mouths and neck to alleviate dribble rash, and protect from further rash

Life Hacks

80. Apply on sides of nose to prevent marks from wearing glasses

81. Apply on earrings to make them easier to put on

82.When new shoes hurt, rub lanolin on the heel and back of your shoes so that they don't chafe

83. Remove a too-tight ring from swollen fingers

84. Soften and break in baseball gloves

85. Un-stick a stuck zipper

86. Use under rubbing underwire bras

87. Use on cracked dog & cat paws (successful use of this has been reported numerous times)

88. Use on horses' hooves if they are cracking, as the hoof is made from keratin like our nails, so it will soften them like it does our nails

89. Use on cracked animals' noses if they are drying out (successful use of this has been reported to us numerous times)

90. For runners, apply to nipples to prevent rubbing and bleeding

91. For winter swimmers, coat yourself in lanolin to stay warm and protected

92. Use as lubricant grease where corrosion would otherwise be a problem, particularly on stainless steel

93. Use as a lubricant for brass instruments

94. Create a sealed surface on sailboats' propellers and stern gear to prevent barnacles from adhering

95. Oil a bike chain

96. Oil a squeaky hinge

97. Soften leather

98. Nourish and help stretch leather

99. Soften sticky residue on glass surfaces

100. Restore wood surfaces on furniture

101. Put on the seal around your fridge or freezer door to make the magnetic strip last longer

