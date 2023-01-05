The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch : Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters

When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family.

On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."

"It said '4 white paws and a tail,'" she continued on Instagram, "'Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It's a puppy!'"

It appears Ireland's sonogram inherited the same traits, as Kim puts it, "This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland's newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter…and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June."