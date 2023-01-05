The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family.
On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
"It said '4 white paws and a tail,'" she continued on Instagram, "'Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), It's a puppy!'"
It appears Ireland's sonogram inherited the same traits, as Kim puts it, "This weekend, 27 years later, I looked at @irelandirelandireland's newest sonogram and could have sworn she was having a Beagle! Like mother, like daughter…and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June."
Ireland, who is expecting her first child with musician RAC a.k.a. André Allen Anjos, commented, "Awwwwwww!!!!!!" RAC added, "i can't wait to meet her too."
The baby girl will be the first grandchild for Kim and her ex-husband Alec Baldwin.
Ireland first confirmed news of her pregnancy on Instagram Dec. 31, ringing in 2023 with a post showing a sonogram captioned, "Happy New Year." The reveal was welcomed with loads of congratulatory messages, including from cousin Alaia Baldwin Aronow who wrote, "WELCOME TO THE MOMMY CLUB."
David Todd, Ireland's agent, told E! News in a statement that Ireland's announcement was "a magical way to start the new year!"
"I couldn't be more excited for them both!" he continued. "Ireland is going to be an incredible Mom!"