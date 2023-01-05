Try This TikTok-Famous Hair Wax Stick With 8,400+ 5-Star Reviews to Perfect a Sleek Bun and Tame Frizz

If you need some additional info before you shop, check out these reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick Reviews

A shopper said, "Perfect for flyaways. I use this on my flyaways and it is a game changer for up-dos especially. If you want that Hailey Bieber slick back bun look this product should be your go to. It has no scent and for my thick course hair it isn't too heavy on my hair. I will brush the hair in place how I want it to be, apply this, then brush again and smooth with my fingers. I even use this on days I have unruly hair when it's down. This is a great secret weapon for sleek hair looks."

Another shared, "I've seen this all over TikTok. I was skeptical for a while until this winter season. It's been so chilly and windy and my hair is feeling dry so of course it comes with flyaways. This comes in a push up wax stick. So your not overusing the product. It keeps your hair nice slick. Does not make the hair look greasy. It feels nice and smooth. And my hair looks smooth all day. I will repurchase when I do run out!"

Someone urged, "You NEED this! I would hate putting my hair up because of all my flyaways! Hairspray & mouse didn't do anything for them but this wax stick works miracles. Will definitely be repurchasing once I run out!"

"This product works amazing when trying to slick fly-always or slick your hair in general. It is super light-weight and does not feel heavy on your head. 10/10 recommend," an Amazon customer wrote.

A shopper explained, "This stuff tames the new growth hairs that stick up from the top of my head like antennae. It's not sticky or tacky, and it has no scent, which is ok with me. It doesn't make my scalp oily or greasy either. I love this stuff. It actually gives my hair a bit of a shine while keeping those unruly hairs in place. Good price, too. Highly recommend."

"This stuff is fantastic for shaping my beard. I'd recommend it to anyone," a customer reviewed.

A fan of the product shared, "Bought it cuz of tik tok and I'm not disappointed. I was skeptical of it but works amazing without leaving that nasty feeling of gel after a long day."

