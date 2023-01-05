Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Shiseido, L'Occitane, and GlamGlow

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from GlamGlow, L'Occitane, and Shiseido.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 05, 2023 12:30 PMTags
If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Shiseido, Glamglow, and L'Occitane. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream

Use this eye cream day and night as the last step in your skincare routine. Apply it around the eye area and gently massage it into your skin with your ring finger. In just one week, you'll see major difference in your skin's hydration and the appearance of wrinkles. This cream targets six types of eye wrinkles: crow's feet, corner crinkling, under-eye wrinkles, lid creases, under-puff lines and stress wrinkles between the brows.

Your skin will feel smooth and hydrated for up to 48 hours after applying. An Ultra shopper declared, "I will never be without this eye cream," explaining, "I walked into a beauty counter some 6 years ago and the Shiseido representative pretty much told me that I would never regret purchasing this product. They were right! I use many Shiseido products and this is my favorite. At 66 years young my eyes literally have zero lines."

Another said, "I am impressed. The wrinkle smoothing eye cream has worked wonders on my constant tired puffy mom eyes! I've been using the cream now for a few weeks and am honestly seeing results. The eye cream is luxurious, has a beautiful light scent and is creamy yet gentle and wonderful for sensitive skin and eye areas."

$64
$32
Ulta

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Nourish and soften your skin with the L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream. It's an incredibly creamy palm that immediately moisturizes the hands.

A shopper declared, "Best hand cream on the market! I am really tough on my hands . I love this stuff. Not only does it smell great but it heals my hands without being heavy or greasy..A little pricey but I've tried so many products and always come back to L'Occitane."

Another said, "This hand cream is the best. It sinks in and makes my hands feel so incredibly soft instantly. It also keeps my hands soft and moisturized past washing my hands, which I've never experienced with a hand cream. A little goes a long way so the price is worth it. Can't say enough about it!"

$30
$15
Ulta

Glamglow Glowstarter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer

This product is a multitasking moisturizer-meets-highlighter that instantly hydrates and helps restore skin's moisture balance with a blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and jojoba oil. It creates an instant luminosity and a flawless base for makeup-ready skin.

An Ulta shopper shared, "I love this moisturizer! I'm addicted to it! It's all I've used for about the last 3 years!" Another gushed, "I love this moisturiser! I wear it everyday. A little goes a long way. I noticed a difference in my skin after day one of using it! Most moisturisers clog up my pores or makes my skin go greasy, but this one doesn't + it gives me a lovely healthy glow!"

$50
$25
Ulta

