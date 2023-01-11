Selena Gomez's Red Carpet Look Is a Total Revelation at 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Selena Gomez is dressed to come and get that Golden Globe.
The "Rare" singer stepped out on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet Jan. 10 in a headline-making attire. Selena's ensemble for the night featured a velvet, floor-length gown with eye-catching, purple sleeves. For her locks, hairstylist Marissa Marino put Selena's hair in a high ponytail using a holding gel and shine mist. (See all the stars at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)
After all, a look like this one is only fitting for how special tonight is for Selena. The multi-hyphenate is up for her first Golden Globe, landing a nomination in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her work in Only Murders in the Building.
While, yes, many accolades seem to come naturally for the talented Selena Gomez, the 30-year-old has a theory she actually manifested this very nomination years ago. After receiving the news of her nomination, Selena took to TikTok with footage of a throwback interview, where she was asked if one day she would want a Grammy of her own—but, Selena had some different trophies in mind.
"I think it would be an honor, of course," she said of a Grammy, "but I'm more of a Golden Globe or Oscar girl so—it would be nice."
Flash forward to 2023 and Selena now has the Golden Globe nomination (and another killer red carpet look) under her belt.
