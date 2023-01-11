Selena Gomez's Red Carpet Look Is a Total Revelation at 2023 Golden Globe Awards

Watch : Selena Gomez, Zendaya & More First-Time Golden Globe Nominees

Selena Gomez is dressed to come and get that Golden Globe.

The "Rare" singer stepped out on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet Jan. 10 in a headline-making attire. Selena's ensemble for the night featured a velvet, floor-length gown with eye-catching, purple sleeves. Selena paired the dress with a diamond ring and earrings by De Beers.

For her locks, hairstylist Marissa Marino put Selena's hair in a high ponytail using a holding gel and shine mist. (See all the stars at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)

After all, a look like this one is only fitting for how special tonight is for Selena. The multi-hyphenate is up for her first Golden Globe, landing a nomination in the category Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her work in Only Murders in the Building.

While, yes, many accolades seem to come naturally for the talented Selena Gomez, the 30-year-old has a theory she actually manifested this very nomination years ago.