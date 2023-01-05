The Bachelor: Meet the Women Zach Shallcross Falls for in Season 27

Watch : Bachelor in Paradise DRAMA Breakdown!

On Jan. 4, ABC released the official lineup of contestants for Zach Shallcross' season of The Bachelor. And, like in seasons past, the list includes several impressive women with a wide variety of careers. For instance, there's Brooklyn, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.; Genevie, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.; and Charity, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., among others.

Now, while you may have become accustomed to wildly dramatic seasons of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer has assured E! News that love is in the air for season 27.

"Zach has been amazing. He's incredibly intelligent," Jesse exclusively told E! News on Nov. 5. "He's very emotionally mature. Zach's season is a bit of a throwback. This season is a lot more about the romance and the love, and maybe a little bit less about the drama."

He continued, "The women are there for Zach. They're really into him. He's super intentional."

Although, it wouldn't be The Bachelor without a few tears, as Jesse added, "This is easily the most emotional show that I've hosted in the franchise to date."