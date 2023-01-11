2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For

Jenna Ortega rocked a killer outfit at the 2023 Golden Globes, marking her debut on the show's red carpet as a first-time nominee.

Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance

Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes.

The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.

At the awards show, Jenna will compete against Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) and Jean Smart (Hacks) in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy category.

(For the complete list of nominees, click here.)

Wednesday became an internet sensation after dropping on Netflix, particularly for its now-viral dance scene to The Cramps' 1981 song "Goo Goo Muck," which Jenna choreographed herself.

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

"[Tim Burton] was like, 'I know you've got it. You've been working on it. I'm not even worried about it. I trust you,'" she recalled in a December episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "And I said, 'Oh, yeah, you know, it's all so good.'"

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

The only problem? Jenna said she had "not gone over it at all."

However, she got through it, with Netflix officials even telling her that the dance was "gonna be a thing on TikTok." She added, "And then they were right."

Keep scrolling for more red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Golden Globes, airing live on NBC.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

