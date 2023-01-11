2023 Golden Globes: Jenna Ortega's Killer Outfit Is Worth Snapping For

Watch : Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance

Jenna Ortega is bringing her killer style to the 80th annual Golden Globes.

The Wednesday actress stunned in a ginger-colored Gucci gown with draping sleeves and midriff cutouts during the show's red carpet on Jan. 10, which marks her first time attending the ceremony as a Golden Globe nominee. The 20-year-old, who recently debuted an edgy new hairstyle, accessorized her ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, completing an outfit that steps away from her character Wednesday Addams' raven colors and instead embraces a more Hollywood glam look.

At the awards show, Jenna will compete against Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) and Jean Smart (Hacks) in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy category.

Wednesday became an internet sensation after dropping on Netflix, particularly for its now-viral dance scene to The Cramps' 1981 song "Goo Goo Muck," which Jenna choreographed herself.