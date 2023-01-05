Natasha Lyonne Is a "Human Lie Detector" in First Trailer for Peacock's Poker Face

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Attention Knives Out fans: Rian Johnson is back with a brand new mystery—and this time he's leaving Benoit Blanc at home.

Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale—a woman with the unique ability to tell when someone's lying—in the film director's debut television series Poker Face, which premieres on Peacock Jan. 26. And as the show's new trailer indicates, Charlie's gift is just as dangerous as it is useful.

The 10-episode, "mystery-of-the-week" series will follow Charlie as she "hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda," Peacock's description states, "and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."

And the show's lineup of guest stars is nothing short of stacked, as it includes celebs such as Adrien Brody, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Nolte, Stephanie Hsu and Tim Blake Nelson, just to name a few.

But with every wild and wacky mystery Charlie takes on—from an attempted onstage murder to a cabin trip gone wrong and more—danger looms just around the corner.