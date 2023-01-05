Natasha Lyonne Is a "Human Lie Detector" in First Trailer for Peacock's Poker Face

Attention Knives Out fans: Rian Johnson is back with a brand new mystery—and this time he's leaving Benoit Blanc at home.
Natasha Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale—a woman with the unique ability to tell when someone's lying—in the film director's debut television series Poker Face, which premieres on Peacock Jan. 26. And as the show's new trailer indicates, Charlie's gift is just as dangerous as it is useful.
The 10-episode, "mystery-of-the-week" series will follow Charlie as she "hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda," Peacock's description states, "and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve."
And the show's lineup of guest stars is nothing short of stacked, as it includes celebs such as Adrien Brody, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, David Castañeda, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Nick Nolte, Stephanie Hsu and Tim Blake Nelson, just to name a few.
But with every wild and wacky mystery Charlie takes on—from an attempted onstage murder to a cabin trip gone wrong and more—danger looms just around the corner.
Case in point? Guest star Ron Perlman's seemingly villainous character ominously tells Benjamin Bratt's, "You're gonna find Charlie Cale and you're gonna bring her to me."
And they may not be the only ones who are searching for Charlie—whom guest star Danielle Macdonald's character dubs a "human lie detector" in the preview—to use her gifts for nefarious purposes. The trailer also shows Charlie running away from a mysterious gunman in a hotel hallway.
Looks like fans will have put on their detective hats and tune in to find out more.
In addition to creating, writing and directing the series, Rian also serves as an executive producer with Natasha, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue and Iain B. Macdonald. Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman also executive produce the series alongside co-executive producers Maya Rudolph and Danielle Renfrew Behrens.
Check out the full trailer above.
The first four episodes of Poker Face premiere Jan. 26 on Peacock, followed by new episodes dropping on Thursday.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)