Austin Butler's 2023 Golden Globes Win Sets Him Up for King of Award Season

Brendan Fraser, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy and Jeremy Pope were also nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The king of rock ‘n' roll may just be the new king of award season.

During the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Austin Butler accepted the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis. (For a complete list of winners, click here.

"I just am so grateful right now," Austin told his peers inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel. "I'm in this room full of my heroes."

The 31-year-old praised his fellow nominees who "turned in the most beautiful, profound work" of the year. Austin also gave thanks to Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley for their support of a very personal film. 

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said. I love you forever."

As producers began playing music to suggest his time was up, Austin jokingly asked for an Elvis song before thanking his co-stars and extended family for a movie experience he will never forget.

"I want to thank my dad who's watching at home," he said. "I want to thank my mom who I know is smiling down right now. Mama, I love you so much. Thank you for sacrificing so much for me."

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

And the night couldn't end without a message of gratitude to the singer himself.

"Elvis Presley, you are an icon and a rebel and I love you so much," Austin declared. "Thank you. You are remembered and I will never forget."

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
WINNER: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly de Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

 

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
The Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Television Series, Drama

Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
WINNER: Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam and Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

 

Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
WINNER: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

 

Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

 

Best Motion Picture, Animated  

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red

 

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking 
WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans 
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

 

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár 
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

 

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front
WINNER: Argentina, 1985
Close
Decision to Leave

