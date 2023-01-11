Austin Butler's 2023 Golden Globes Win Sets Him Up for King of Award Season

Watch : Austin Butler Ready to Work With Leonardo DiCaprio

The king of rock ‘n' roll may just be the new king of award season.

During the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Austin Butler accepted the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his role as Elvis Presley in Elvis. (For a complete list of winners, click here.)

"I just am so grateful right now," Austin told his peers inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel. "I'm in this room full of my heroes."

The 31-year-old praised his fellow nominees who "turned in the most beautiful, profound work" of the year. Austin also gave thanks to Lisa Marie Presley and Priscilla Presley for their support of a very personal film.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said. I love you forever."

As producers began playing music to suggest his time was up, Austin jokingly asked for an Elvis song before thanking his co-stars and extended family for a movie experience he will never forget.