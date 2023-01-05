Proof That These Golden Globes Fashion Moments Are Worthy of an Award

Before the 2023 Golden Globes kick off on Jan. 10, take a look back at all of the fierce and fabulous fashion moments from the star-studded awards show.

The red carpet has never looked so good.

When it comes to swoon-worthy style, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always bring their A-game to the Golden Globes. From shimmery designs that shine as bright as flashing cameras to commanding capes and voluminous ballgowns that demand a dramatic entrance, there's no shortage of eye-catching fashion.

And before celebrities shut down the red carpet once more during this year's awards show on Jan. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, we're taking a walk down memory lane and spotlighting the most memorable red carpet looks in Golden Globes history.

Think Lady Gaga's Cinderella moment at the 2019 ceremony, when she wowed in a strapless baby blue Valentino ballgown that paid homage to Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.

Plus, there's Evan Rachel Wood and Jennifer Aniston who proved that a pantsuit can make a powerful style statement.

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous, fierce and fun looks that have graced the Golden Globes red carpet over the years.

Myriam Santos via Getty Images
Andra Day

The Golden Globe winner, who took home the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama prize for her breakout role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, also looked like a trophy with her Chanel couture design.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gal Gadot

In Tom Ford, the Wonder Woman actress was a sight to see, wearing a ruched dress and cropped tuxedo jacket at the 2018 Golden Globes.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Penelope Cruz

Penelope brought glam to the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet with an lace and embellished gown from Ralph & Russo.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

The Maleficent star stuns in a Atelier Versace black dress under a sheer layer with feather-trimmed cuffs for the 2018 award show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water actress is a shining star on the 2018 carpet, thanks to an embellished black dress from Tadashi Shoji.

REX/Shutterstock
Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star and producer shined bright in a sunny, strapless Versace gown at the 2017 Golden Globes. The cut neckline perfectly complemented the thigh-high slit. 

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Tracee Ellis Ross

Not only did the Blackish star win a spot on the best dressed list in her stunning, sparkly Zuhair Murad calf-length dress, but she won the night winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lily Collins

It was a modern-day princess moment at the 2017 award show. The actress was adorned in Zuhair Murad Couture, featuring romantic, rose-hued lace. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kerry Washington

The Scandal star stuns in a golden embroidered gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jessica Biel

It was a show-stopping moment for Justin Timberlake's other half, who arrived on the 2017 red carpet wearing a plunging, embellished Elie Saab gown, which is a change from the star's typical style. 

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Evan Rachel Wood

The Westworld star proved you don't need to wear a glam gown to make the Best Dressed list. Her mens-inspired Altuzarra ensemble, seen at the 2017 Globes, was tailored to perfection. 

John Shearer/Invision/AP
Naomi Watts

The blonde beauty made mouths drop at the 2015 Golden Globes in this stunning Gucci gown accessorized by an eye-catching serpent necklace.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jessica Alba

From the 2013 Golden Globes red carpet, we daresay this is coral Oscar de la Renta gown paired with blinding Harry Winston jewels is Jessica's most brilliant look to date.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

Green goddess! Angelina's Swarovski crystal embroidered Atelier Versace gown made for an iconic moment at the 2011 Golden Globes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Diane Kruger

The Bridge actress was a total winner in this sleeveless, silver Emily Wickstead dress at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

Ahhh. Lupita's caped red-orange Calvin Klein design landed a top spot on the Golden Globe's 2014 best-dressed list.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

Always one to opt for elegance, Anne inspires a serious fashion moment wearing a snowy Chanel Couture column gown with subtle crystal details at the 2013 Golden Globes.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sofia Vergara

Talk about va-va voom! No stranger to the if-you've-got-it-flaunt-it approach to dressing, the bombshell played up her covetable curves in a form-fitting strapless Vera Wang gown at the 2012 Golden Globes. Aside from perfectly hugging every curve on her body in the right place, the dress helped balance the star's hourglass figure with its fabulously flared mermaid tail. 

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Emma Stone

Stunning! She's not afraid to play with bold colors in this peachy Calvin Klein number at the 2011 show.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Keira Knightley

In a word: Angelic. Keira is breathtaking back at the 2006 awards show wearing a delicate Valentino dress with vintage Cartier earrings. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel

Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Eva Mendes

The star was way ahead of the winter white trend in this stunning strapless Dior gown at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. The dress' otherwise straightforward silhouette stood out thanks to the unique folded bustle at the waistline, which added an unexpected wow factor. A turquoise Van Cleef & Arpels statement necklace—and the actress' perfectly tanned skin!—popped perfectly against the dress. 

 

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kate Hudson

Also at the 2013 show, the actress masters edge and elegance in the form of this Alexander McQueen design.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

For the 2012 Golden Globes, the star embraced a high-fashion look from Atelier Versace with a one-shoulder dress with a red accent along the neckline. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Penelope Cruz

No amount of rain could put a damper on the Spanish stunner's look at the soggy 2010 Golden Globes. Intricate detailing like a bead-embellished neckline and a tiered lace fishtail added gorgeous visual interest to her gown. She accessorized with Chopard diamonds—and a fab umbrella. 

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway

The globes weren't the only things that were golden at the 2011 award show! The Les Misérables star glittered in a gorgeous Armani Privé Fall 2010 gown bedecked with shiny Swarovski crystals. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Emily Blunt

With its beautifully blush shade and delicate tulle overlay, the star's darling Dolce & Gabbana gown wowed us with its whimsically romantic design. She complemented her fabulously feminine look with filigreed Lorraine Schwartz cuffs. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Eva Longoria

In a nod to old-school Hollywood glamour, the petite actress opted for a classically chic style with a red-hot Reem Acra strapless with a mermaid tail. A scalloped sweetheart neckline added a modern twist to her look at the 2009 award show. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde

The star turned heads in a chocolate brown princess dress by Marchesa embellished with dazzling gold sequins at the 2011 Golden Globe awards. She smartly styled her hair in a casual down 'do to balance out her dramatic dress. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Emma Stone

The red-headed beauty added edge to her two-tone Lanvin gown by cinching it with an eye-catching eagle belt at the 2012 Golden Globes. 

