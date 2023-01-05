Proof That These Golden Globes Fashion Moments Are Worthy of an Award

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

The red carpet has never looked so good.

When it comes to swoon-worthy style, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always bring their A-game to the Golden Globes. From shimmery designs that shine as bright as flashing cameras to commanding capes and voluminous ballgowns that demand a dramatic entrance, there's no shortage of eye-catching fashion.

And before celebrities shut down the red carpet once more during this year's awards show on Jan. 10 at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, we're taking a walk down memory lane and spotlighting the most memorable red carpet looks in Golden Globes history.

Think Lady Gaga's Cinderella moment at the 2019 ceremony, when she wowed in a strapless baby blue Valentino ballgown that paid homage to Judy Garland in the 1954 version of A Star Is Born.

Plus, there's Evan Rachel Wood and Jennifer Aniston who proved that a pantsuit can make a powerful style statement.