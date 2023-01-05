Why You Shouldn’t Expect Carmy and Sydney to Get Together in The Bear Season 2

The Bear isn't interested in a little workplace romance.
On the first season of the FX series, renowned chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, returns home to Chicago to run his family's Italian beef shop. Once there, he meets Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, an eager chef who starts working at the shop under Carmy.
As their relationship grows, their chemistry becomes as hot as spicy giardiniera—leading many viewers to wonder if Carmy and Sydney might ever say "yes, chef" to a romantic relationship.
However, those rooting for a little Mr. Beef rendezvous should prepare themselves for disappointment.
"I know there are people who are very invested in that," Ayo told Variety, "and I understand and I appreciate it, but it was not that for me."
Jeremy was on the same page, saying, "No! It was never discussed by anybody."
Before you wonder whether or not Ayo and Jeremy might be experts in misdirection, the creative team behind The Bear insists there are no plans to cook up anything intimate between the two.
"We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership," The Bear creator Chris Storer said. "It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away—of all the heavy s--t that's going on in the show!"
In fact, Chris said they made a point not to push Carmy and Sydney's relationship out of the friend zone.
"From the beginning, it was like, we should just show people being really good at their jobs and pushing each other," he said. "Selfishly, I hadn't seen a show without a romantic plot and was like, that could be kind of cool and interesting."
As for what's actually in store in season two? Chris explained there's still plenty at stake for Carmy and Sydney.
"Season two really is about the opportunity to start fresh and what does that mean," he revealed. "What does Carmen and Sydney's dream restaurant look like? But also at the same time, what is a dream restaurant in 2023 look like? I think that's the thing they're sort of battling with."
Platonically, of course.
The second season of The Bear is expected to premiere later this year. The first season is available to stream on Hulu.