Why You Shouldn’t Expect Carmy and Sydney to Get Together in The Bear Season 2

Watch : OMG TV Shows of 2022: Euphoria, Abbott Elementary & More

The Bear isn't interested in a little workplace romance.

On the first season of the FX series, renowned chef Carmy, played by Jeremy Allen White, returns home to Chicago to run his family's Italian beef shop. Once there, he meets Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, an eager chef who starts working at the shop under Carmy.

As their relationship grows, their chemistry becomes as hot as spicy giardiniera—leading many viewers to wonder if Carmy and Sydney might ever say "yes, chef" to a romantic relationship.

However, those rooting for a little Mr. Beef rendezvous should prepare themselves for disappointment.

"I know there are people who are very invested in that," Ayo told Variety, "and I understand and I appreciate it, but it was not that for me."

Jeremy was on the same page, saying, "No! It was never discussed by anybody."

Before you wonder whether or not Ayo and Jeremy might be experts in misdirection, the creative team behind The Bear insists there are no plans to cook up anything intimate between the two.