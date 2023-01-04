Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Showing Signs of Improvement After Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Shows Signs of Improvement

The Buffalo Bills are sharing a promising update about Damar Hamlin's health.

Two days after the NFL star was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while on the field during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, his team released a statement detailing the safety's condition.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight," the Buffalo Bills tweeted on Jan. 4. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

The social media post comes a day after the athlete's uncle Dorrian Glenn shared the Hamlin—who is currently hospitalized at at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center—had been put on a ventilator. While Glenn initially told CNN Jan. 3 that Hamlin had been resuscitated twice, Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend who says he's spokesperson for the family, clarified to NBC News on Jan. 4 that Hamlin's uncle misspoke and the 24-year-old was on resuscitated once—while on the field at Paycor Stadium.