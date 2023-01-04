Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s 7 Kids Send Special Message for Pregnant Sister Ireland

Ireland Baldwin's siblings are ready to assume their new responsibilities as aunts and uncles.
Days after the 27-year-old revealed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend RAC, her father Alec, his wife Hilaria and their seven kids filmed a sweet message for their sister Ireland.
As seen in the Jan. 2 Instagram clip, Alec, Hilaria and their kids Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 6, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, Marilu, 22 months and Ilaria, 3 months, sit together on a couch while saying in unison, "Congratulations Ireland and Andre!"
It's clear Carmen is not only excited to gain a new family member, but also to gain a new familial title. During the video, she gave her siblings the breakdown on what this new baby means for them.
"So you guys know what uncle means," Carmen explained. "It means either your sister or your brother is pregnant or they have a kid." The 9-year-old then pointed to each of her siblings and told them they would be uncles and aunts.
And she was sure to also make the concept clear for Alec who quipped, "And what am I?" To which Carmen replied, "You're gonna be a grandpa. Ireland's pregnant."
Hilaria captioned the adorable video, "From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre…can't wait to meet the little babe."
In response to the special family message, Ireland and RAC—whose real name is André Allen Anjos—took to the comment section to show the group some love.
"Awwww thank you guys," she wrote Jan. 3. "The littlest aunts and uncles." Meanwhile, RAC, 37, placed four red heart emojis under the post.
Ireland—whose mom is Alec's ex-wife Kim Basinger—revealed that she and her musician boyfriend are expecting on New Year's Eve, sharing a sonogram on Instagram.
At the time, Ireland's agent, David Todd, told E! News in a statement, "I couldn't be more excited for them both! Ireland is going to be an incredible Mom!"