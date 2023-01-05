Law & Order's Camryn Manheim Teases New Friendship Between Dixon and SVU's Olivia Benson

Watch : Camryn Manheim Calls "Law & Order" Reboot a "Full Circle Moment"

Law & Order fans will be seeing a lot of Lieutenant Kate Dixon this week on NBC.

Right after L&O's Jan. 5 episode, star Camryn Manheim will hop over to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to assist her fellow NYC team by acting as a sign language interpreter for deaf victims. And bringing deaf representation to the small screen is something the star has always made a priority in her career.

"If art is supposed to imitate life, we should have people with disabilities scattered throughout our show," Camryn said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "We should have judges who are in wheelchairs and lawyers who are blind. I mean, that is the real world. So, I try to encourage the showrunners to bring more disabled people on the show, just because I want disabled people to be able to see themselves on television."

Another important subject to the 61-year-old is female friendship. And after SVU's Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) bid farewell to BFF Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) on the show's Dec. 8 episode, Camryn teased that Dixon's appearance on the show will help Benson fill that emotional void.