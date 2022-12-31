Andy Valmorbida Exceeds $10 million in Grants to the Arts

Ad

Art world entrepreneur Andy Valmorbida is known for his groundbreaking art shows exhibited in over 19 cities internationally and for creating some of the most active and commercially successful markets for artists in today's highly competitive art world.

Attracting collaborations from Bombardier Aerospace to the Russian government to Phillips, it seems his guerilla marketing approach to pop up art shows and artist collaborations have proven to create one of the most successful art programs and platforms in today's art market.

Valmorbida is heir to a billion-dollar fortune and is the third generation creating a career for himself outside of his family realms.

The LACMA in Los Angeles received a donation from Valmorbida in 2013 titled Shoot the Coin estimated today at over $10 million by LACMA. The LACMA website also notes partial funding by Sothebys.