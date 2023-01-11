Eddie Murphy Shares His Ultimate Lesson From Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Give Eddie Murphy the mic and prepare for an award show moment.

On Jan. 10, the actor was honored at the 2023 Golden Globes with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. (For a complete list of winners, click here.) After receiving a standing ovation from the audience inside The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Eddie accepted his trophy from close friends Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan.

"I want to say thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for bestowing this prestigious honor on me," he said. "I've been in show business for 46 years and I've been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making and it's greatly appreciated."

While he gave thanks to his fiancé Paige Butcher and his children for their love and support, Eddie, 61, also wanted to pass along some tips to his younger peers.

"I'm going to wrap it up and say something to all the new up and coming dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight," he said. "I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind."